Reviewing Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM)

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Aftermaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -2.36% N/A -4.76% Aftermaster N/A N/A -1,819.69%

0.1% of Aftermaster shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Aftermaster shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Aftermaster’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $34.78 million 0.71 -$3.61 million N/A N/A Aftermaster $980,000.00 1.87 -$9.30 million N/A N/A

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than Aftermaster.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonic Foundry and Aftermaster, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 0 0 N/A Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aftermaster has a beta of -1.93, indicating that its stock price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats Aftermaster on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content. The company also provides Mediasite Capture Solutions comprising My Mediasite that makes a snap for instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; Mediasite RL Recorders that are a series of built-in room appliances for use in recording video and content; Mediasite RL Mini, which builds/expands an automated lecture capture programs in community colleges, vocational-tech schools, small departments, and K12 classrooms; Mediasite Catch, a video capture solution to extend video capture to various classrooms on campus; Mediasite ML Recorders, a video producer with portable recording solutions to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Join that captures and preserves video calls or meetings. In addition, it provides Mediasite Events, which offers live and on-demand Webcasting for conferences, hybrid events, and high-profile broadcasts; Mediasite Services comprising advanced integration, installation, and training services; and Mediasite Customer care that provides software upgrades and updates, technical support assistance, hardware warranty extension, Mediasite Recorder replacement, and access to the Mediasite Customer care Portal and Mediasite Community. The company markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Aftermaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

