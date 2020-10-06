Reviewing Nephros (NEPH) and Its Rivals

Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH) is one of 157 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nephros to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -37.47% -38.52% -26.72% Nephros Competitors -681.91% -1,382.43% -24.75%

49.9% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.33 million -$3.42 million -15.51 Nephros Competitors $1.25 billion $127.56 million -8.59

Nephros’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nephros and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Nephros Competitors 1325 4205 6889 400 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.62%. Given Nephros’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros’ rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nephros rivals beat Nephros on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

