Reviewing GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrowGeneration and Fastenal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrowGeneration $79.00 million 9.76 $1.88 million $0.10 161.80 Fastenal $5.33 billion 4.93 $790.90 million $1.38 33.21

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than GrowGeneration. Fastenal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrowGeneration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GrowGeneration and Fastenal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrowGeneration 0 0 8 0 3.00 Fastenal 2 8 3 0 2.08

GrowGeneration currently has a consensus price target of $14.38, indicating a potential downside of 11.16%. Fastenal has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.27%. Given Fastenal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fastenal is more favorable than GrowGeneration.

Profitability

This table compares GrowGeneration and Fastenal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrowGeneration 0.86% 4.44% 3.27% Fastenal 15.07% 31.19% 21.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Fastenal shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Fastenal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GrowGeneration has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastenal has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fastenal beats GrowGeneration on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company also operates GrowGen.Pro, an online e-commerce store. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of March 27, 2020, it operated a chain of 27 retail and commercial hydroponic/gardening centers, including 5 locations in Colorado, 4 locations in California, 4 locations in Michigan, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Washington, 1 location in Oregon, 4 locations in Oklahoma, 1 location in Rhode Island, 3 locations in Maine, 1 location in Florida, 1 distribution center in California, and an online e-commerce store. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including various pins and machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations; and non-residential construction market, which includes general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. As of December 31, 2018, the company distributed its products through a network of 2,227 company owned stores. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

