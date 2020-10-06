Reviewing Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) and The Ohio Art (NASDAQ:OART)

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) and The Ohio Art (OTCMKTS:OART) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Funko alerts:

52.7% of Funko shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Funko shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of The Ohio Art shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Funko and The Ohio Art’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko -1.54% 2.27% 0.88% The Ohio Art N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Funko and The Ohio Art’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $795.12 million 0.37 $11.73 million $0.66 8.95 The Ohio Art N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than The Ohio Art.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Funko and The Ohio Art, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 2 6 2 0 2.00 The Ohio Art 0 0 0 0 N/A

Funko currently has a consensus target price of $10.23, indicating a potential upside of 73.01%. Given Funko’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than The Ohio Art.

Volatility & Risk

Funko has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ohio Art has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Funko beats The Ohio Art on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

The Ohio Art Company Profile

The Ohio Art Company, Inc. offers lithography services for metal packaging and products. It provides custom metal signs, metal prints, custom tins, and metal packaging services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Bryan, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.