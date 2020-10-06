Reviewing Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) & American Biltrite (NASDAQ:ABLT)

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Entegris has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Biltrite has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Entegris and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 13.51% 25.58% 11.55% American Biltrite N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entegris and American Biltrite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $1.59 billion 6.69 $254.86 million $1.93 40.88 American Biltrite $202.59 million 0.03 $8.30 million N/A N/A

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than American Biltrite.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Entegris shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Entegris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Entegris and American Biltrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 2 3 0 2.60 American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entegris currently has a consensus target price of $84.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Entegris’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Entegris is more favorable than American Biltrite.

Summary

Entegris beats American Biltrite on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment offers high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment provides solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for application in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices. It also serves manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

