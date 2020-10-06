Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.69.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen raised Restoration Hardware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $379.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.56. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $410.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.58.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

