Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

REGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.