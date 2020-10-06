renBTC (RENBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.08 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $278.20 million and $12.08 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $10,929.76 or 1.03475431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00261709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.01518151 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00157916 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 25,453 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

