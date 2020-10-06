Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $3,032,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,717.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $645,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 1,772.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Redfin by 368.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth $168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Redfin by 63.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.