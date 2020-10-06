RED (RED) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,574.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One RED token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, RED has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $355,414.21 and $7,574.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00438042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002829 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

