Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (ZG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG):

10/1/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $115.00 to $140.00.

9/24/2020 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/17/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $99.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $96.00.

9/2/2020 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

8/13/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $55.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $67.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $63.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $79.00 to $99.00.

Zillow Group stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.31. The company had a trading volume of 83,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,708. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.36. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

