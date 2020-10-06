Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cineplex (CPXGF)

Cineplex (OTCMKTS: CPXGF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/6/2020 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Cineplex was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “sell” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Cineplex was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $10.50 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $9.50 to $10.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Cineplex was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of CPXGF stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 40,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,341. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Cineplex Inc has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.