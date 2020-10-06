Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stake Decreased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. 83,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,592. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

