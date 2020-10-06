Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $9.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

RLGY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Realogy alerts:

In other Realogy news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Realogy by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Realogy by 1,185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Realogy has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.