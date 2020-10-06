Raymond James Analysts Give Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) a C$10.50 Price Target

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) received a C$10.50 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Heroux Devtek from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Heroux Devtek alerts:

Shares of HRX stock remained flat at $C$9.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 54,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,260. Heroux Devtek has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $350.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.46.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$128.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heroux Devtek will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Heroux Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heroux Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.