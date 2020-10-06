Ravencoin (RVN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.59 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Bittrex, QBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $96.75 million and $6.59 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00261108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00036892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00085529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.01532609 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,193,780,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Nanex, Upbit, QBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, IDCM and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

