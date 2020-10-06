Raven Protocol One Day Volume Tops $4,404.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $4,404.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00261260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01522888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00157534 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

