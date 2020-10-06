Raven Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,404.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $4,404.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00261260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01522888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00157534 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

