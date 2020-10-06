Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RAVN. Oppenheimer started coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

RAVN stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Marc E. Lebaron purchased 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,782.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $294,482. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

