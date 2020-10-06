Radium 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,510.00 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Radium has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Radium has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $5,510.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00004168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020808 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,135,832 coins and its circulating supply is 4,120,853 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.