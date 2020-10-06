QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $270,553.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $32.15 and $51.55. In the last week, QunQun has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.38 or 0.04850207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032323 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33, $24.43, $50.98, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.