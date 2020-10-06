Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL stock opened at $251.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.80. Quidel has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.99 per share, for a total transaction of $874,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 455,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,764,466.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 388.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 80,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.