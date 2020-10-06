Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.40. 90,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19. Qudian has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 12.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 452,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 81,045 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 4,628.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 236,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 231,401 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qudian by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

