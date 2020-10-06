Quasarcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $266,241.67 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $266,241.67 and $5,059.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055237 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

