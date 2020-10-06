Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) versus Great Panther Mining (OTCMKTS:GPL) Head-To-Head Review

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Materials has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Quantum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -26.26% 8.41% 3.13% Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Panther Mining and Quantum Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $198.65 million 1.59 -$91.02 million ($0.19) -4.71 Quantum Materials $20,000.00 676.16 -$9.40 million N/A N/A

Quantum Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Panther Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Great Panther Mining and Quantum Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Great Panther Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats Quantum Materials on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Quantum Materials Company Profile

Quantum Materials Corp., a nanotechnology company, designs, develops, produces, and supplies quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles in the United States. Its products are used for a range of applications in the televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

