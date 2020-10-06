Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $4,203.50 and approximately $27.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00261211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00084415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.03 or 0.01523915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00157526 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24.

