Quant Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.20 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $8.86 or 0.00082744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $106.95 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009773 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000298 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021230 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008133 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

