Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Qbao has a total market cap of $156,980.48 and $2,133.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Allcoin. During the last week, Qbao has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000111 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

