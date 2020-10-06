PutinCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $12,517.12 and $10.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,549.99 or 1.00193261 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00045400 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001430 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034781 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

