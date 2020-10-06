Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPL. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.89.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $320,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

