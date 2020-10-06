Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
HUMRF stock remained flat at $$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.
About Pure Gold Mining
