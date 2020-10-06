ProxyNode Price Down 50.8% This Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $36,794.98 and $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00617948 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005601 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00030517 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.56 or 0.02761106 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000708 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 174,226,614 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

