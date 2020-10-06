Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

PRVB opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $831.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 3.56. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,800 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

