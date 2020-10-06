ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProSight Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th.

PROS stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

In other news, Director Anthony Arnold acquired 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $147,918.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 106.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the second quarter worth $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

