ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 165.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.78. 339,845 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26.

