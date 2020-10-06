Propy (PRO) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Propy token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and Huobi. Over the last week, Propy has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and $246,090.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00261260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01522888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00157534 BTC.

About Propy

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Upbit, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.