Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $14.19 million and $300,071.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and BitForex. During the last week, Project Pai has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.38 or 0.04850207 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032323 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,701,736,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,476,223,801 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OOOBTC, HBUS, Bitfinex, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

