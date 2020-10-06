PRiVCY (PRIV) Reaches Market Cap of $24,180.74

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a market cap of $24,180.74 and approximately $19.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00084031 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038865 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.