PRiVCY Hits Market Cap of $24,180.74 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $24,180.74 and $19.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00084031 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038865 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.