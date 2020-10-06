Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.48

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PHP opened at GBX 148.85 ($1.95) on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.60 ($2.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.66.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.67 ($2.23).

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.