Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Financial Analysis

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Preferred Apartment Communities and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Apartment Communities 0 4 0 0 2.00 Brixmor Property Group 1 8 5 0 2.29

Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.24%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $14.79, suggesting a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Apartment Communities -39.13% -10.73% -3.97% Brixmor Property Group 18.97% 7.80% 2.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Preferred Apartment Communities and Brixmor Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Apartment Communities $470.43 million 0.61 -$7.24 million $1.37 4.15 Brixmor Property Group $1.17 billion 3.20 $274.77 million $1.91 6.60

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements, or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities. As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types, membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by our manager as appropriate for us. At March 31, 2019, the Company was the approximate 97.9% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., the Company's operating partnership. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, commencing with its tax year ended December 31, 2011.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

