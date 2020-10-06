PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Canaccord Genuity

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSK. TD Securities set a C$15.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.51.

TSE:PSK traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.52. 135,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,730. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$17.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.38.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

