PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 44.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2,836.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.56. 60,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,744. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

