PotCoin (POT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Bittrex. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $12.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,584.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.32 or 0.03234067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.53 or 0.02102345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00438042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.01031066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00577676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00049453 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,833,071 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

