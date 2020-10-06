Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) will post sales of $5.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $5.98 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $3.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $22.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $23.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.14 million, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,931.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,759,547.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 342.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 32.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,396. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $145.23 million, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 0.08. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

