Polis (POLIS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,581.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Polis has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, STEX and Cryptopia. Polis has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $1,581.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00053007 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

