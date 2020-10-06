Pluton Hits Market Capitalization of $6.32 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $80,615.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for $7.42 or 0.00069149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pluton has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.43 or 0.04866678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032444 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.