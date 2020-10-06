Pluton 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $80,615.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.42 or 0.00069149 BTC on exchanges. Pluton has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $80,615.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pluton has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pluton

Pluton is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

