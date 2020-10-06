PlayChip (PLA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $80.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $80.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayChip token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

