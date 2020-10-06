Plains All American Pipeline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 16,415 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 710% compared to the typical volume of 2,026 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,979,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,091.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,894,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after buying an additional 2,663,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. 422,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,296. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

